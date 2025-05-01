Pritam Singh thanks ‘kind soul’ who delivered 30 boxes of Pei Pa Kao to Workers’ Party candidates amidst rallies

Pritam Singh thanks ‘kind soul’ who gave 30 boxes of Pei Pa Kao to Workers’ Party candidates

As voices grow hoarse in the thick of rally season, one generous supporter has come to the rescue of the Workers’ Party (WP) — not with applause, but with Pei Pa Kao.

On Thursday (1 May), WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh shared on Facebook that someone had delivered 30 full boxes of the beloved Chinese herbal throat remedy, taken to soothe throats and coughs, to the WP Headquarters, in a heartwarming show of support.

In his post, Mr Singh thanked the “kind soul” behind the delivery and took the opportunity to wish all workers a Happy Labour Day.

WP supporters show their ‘kampung spirit’ as Polling Day draws near

WP supporters were quick to flood the post with encouragement and gratitude, racking up over 200 comments within hours.

Many celebrated the strong “kampung spirit” and show of solidarity shown in both the act and the overwhelming support online, especially as Polling day draws near.

“You guys deserve it,” another wrote. “Well done to all WP candidates, volunteers and members for all the hard work to make this a successful campaign and rally.”

Others chimed in with their own home remedies for keeping throats in rally-ready shape such as honey with lemon, which one user claimed to be “very helpful”.

One commenter even penned a heartfelt note to Mr Singh, acknowledging the uphill battle he faces as Leader of the Opposition.

“It’s a tough fight and we are with you guys, all the way!”

Also read: ‘We can’t afford to lose them’: GE2025 PAP & WP candidates met with resounding support on Nomination Day

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by The Workers’ Party on Facebook and Pritam Singh Facebook.