2 Workers Pass Away In Kranji & Woodlands Workplace Accidents, MOM Will Introduce More Measures

Separate Workplace Accidents In Kranji & Woodlands Cause 2 Deaths, MOM Deeply Concerned

Two workers passed away this week in separate workplace accidents, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) revealed.

They occurred in Kranji and Woodlands, and were Singapore’s 35th and 36th workplace fatalities respectively this year.

MOM will introduce more measures to strengthen workplace safety.

65-year-old Singaporean ran over by forklift

In a statement issued to MS News on Saturday (27 Aug), MOM said the 35th fatality is a 65-year-old Singaporean man.

On Thursday (25 Aug), the driver was transporting a forklift via a low-bed lorry at the Kranji Water Reclamation Plant, located at 10 Kranji Road.

At about 11.15am, he was securing the forklift to the lorry when the forklift “suddenly moved forward”, MOM said.

The worker ended up being run over by the forklift.

He succumbed to his injuries at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital later that day.

PUB rendering support to family

The man was employed by Synergy-Biz, which was engaged by Sanli Engineering and Construction, a contractor of national water agency PUB, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

PUB said they’re in touch with Synergy-Biz to render support to the worker’s family.

PUB and Sanli will also assist MOM with investigations into the incident.

Load topples onto 32-year-old Bangladeshi

The 36th fatality is a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man, MOM said.

On Friday (26 Aug), the rigger was involved in unloading the base of a concrete lamppost via a lorry loader at a construction site in 60 Woodlands Industrial Park D Street 2.

At around 1pm, however, the load toppled onto him.

A paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SDCF) pronounced him dead at the scene.

Site developer deeply saddened

The deceased was employed by Senda Construction, and the site’s developer is GlobalFoundries Singapore, MOM revealed.

GlobalFoundries told ST that they were deeply saddened by the incident.

They’ll also working closely with their partner and the authorities to better understand how the accident happened, they said, adding that they don’t have any further details as the case is currently under investigation.

MOM investigating both Kranji & Woodlands workplace accidents

MOM is also investigating the causes of both fatal accidents, they said, and won’t hesitate to “take strong enforcement action” if they find any employer at fault.

To that end, they will also introduce “further measures to strengthen workplace safety”.

We can expect them to share more info soon, after the reviews are completed.

5 fatalities in Aug including Kranji & Woodlands workplace accidents

MOM also said they’re deeply concerned over the “high number of workplace fatalities this year”.

They pointed out that the number of fatalities in 2022 has reached 36 so far.

Five of them were in August alone.

In comparison, there were 37 such deaths in the whole of 2021.

The employers concerned have already been told to stop all work and thoroughly review their systems and processes.

MOM emphasised again that they expect employers to take more responsibility and place their workers’ safety at the top priority.

Workers themselves must prioritise safety and flag unsafe practices to their employers and MOM, the ministry added.

34th fatality just last week

Just last week on 16 Aug, Singapore recorded our 34th workplace fatality this year, a 72-year-old Singaporean man.

The traffic controller was was hit by a truck at a farm in Lim Chu Kang.

The truck had suddenly moved forward and ran over him when the man moved to the front of the truck to get the driver’s attention.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency on Facebook and Google Maps.