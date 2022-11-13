WP Re-Elects Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim To Leadership Roles, 3 New Members Also In CEC

WP Holds Cadre Members’ Conference On 12 Nov

The Workers’ Party (WP) held their Cadre Members’ Conference on 12 Nov and re-elected Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sylvia Lim, as secretary-general and chairperson respectively.

Cadre members also elected a new 13-member Central Executive Committee (CEC), a notable omission being Png Eng Huat.

Mr Png was the Hougang SMC MP from 2012 to 2020.

3 new members joined the CEC, while Jamus Lim, Nicole Seah, He Ting Ru, and Louis Chua were among those who were re-elected.

Mr Low Thia Khiang, who stepped down as secretary-general in 2018, was also re-elected on Saturday.

The new members are:

Mr Ang Boon Yaw, 40

Mr Nathaniel Koh, 39

Mr Tan Kong Soon, 45

Among the new members, Mr Koh had put his name up for election in Marine Parade GRC back in GE2020.

“The new CEC has taken office, with a mix of members of different ages and backgrounds, and has started work with immediate effect,” the WP said in a press release.

The WP CEC is elected every two years, and cadres vote on who will enter. One change from previous years is that there are now a total of 15 members, whereas the last CEC consisted of 14 members.

Here are the other members who were elected:

Ms Sylvia Lim, 57

Mr Pritam Singh, 46

Mr Chua Kheng Wee, Louis, 35

Mr Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, 45

Mr Gerald Giam, 45

Ms He Ting Ru, 39

Dr Jamus Lim, 46

Mr Low Thia Khiang, 66

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, 47

Mr Leon Perera, 52

Ms Nicole Seah, 36

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong, 52

