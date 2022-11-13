WP Re-Elects Pritam Singh & Sylvia Lim To Leadership Roles, 3 New Members Also In CEC

Former Hougang SMC MP Png Eng Huat was not included.

By - 13 Nov 2022, 11:59 am

WP Holds Cadre Members’ Conference On 12 Nov

The Workers’ Party (WP) held their Cadre Members’ Conference on 12 Nov and re-elected Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sylvia Lim, as secretary-general and chairperson respectively.

Cadre members also elected a new 13-member Central Executive Committee (CEC), a notable omission being Png Eng Huat.

Mr Png was the Hougang SMC MP from 2012 to 2020.

3 new members joined the CEC, while Jamus Lim, Nicole Seah, He Ting Ru, and Louis Chua were among those who were re-elected.

WP elects 3 new members to CEC on 12 Nov

Mr Low Thia Khiang, who stepped down as secretary-general in 2018, was also re-elected on Saturday.

The new members are:

  • Mr Ang Boon Yaw, 40
  • Mr Nathaniel Koh, 39
  • Mr Tan Kong Soon, 45

Among the new members, Mr Koh had put his name up for election in Marine Parade GRC back in GE2020.

Source: LinkedIn

“The new CEC has taken office, with a mix of members of different ages and backgrounds, and has started work with immediate effect,” the WP said in a press release.

The WP CEC is elected every two years, and cadres vote on who will enter. One change from previous years is that there are now a total of 15 members, whereas the last CEC consisted of 14 members.

Here are the other members who were elected:

  • Ms Sylvia Lim, 57
  • Mr Pritam Singh, 46
  • Mr Chua Kheng Wee, Louis, 35
  • Mr Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, 45
  • Mr Gerald Giam, 45
  • Ms He Ting Ru, 39
  • Dr Jamus Lim, 46
  • Mr Low Thia Khiang, 66
  • Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap, 47
  • Mr Leon Perera, 52
  • Ms Nicole Seah, 36
  • Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong, 52

Featured images adapted from Wikipedia and Workers’ Party.

