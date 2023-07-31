‘X’ Neon Sign Shines Brightly On Twitter Building, Residents In Uproar Over Sight

‘X’ Neon Sign Gleams On Twitter Building With Flashing Lights

Earlier this month, Twitter owner Elon Musk announced the change of Twitter’s logo from its iconic bird to a simple ‘X’.

To celebrate the move, he ordered for a massive, flashing neon ‘X’ to be hoisted on top of Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco.

It may not have been the wisest of choices, however, as the giant LED display’s strobe-like lights are frustrating the building’s neighbours, with the city also opening a complaint.

‘X’ neon sign shines on Twitter building

Footage of the new sign emerged on Twitter, showing it intermittently shining a bright ray of light every few seconds.

I would be fucking LIVID. Imagine this fucking X sign right across from your bedroom. #x #twitter pic.twitter.com/FH4nqcS8oy — kyle (still hates elon) (@itsmefrenchy123) July 29, 2023

Posting the video online, a Twitter user said anyone living across from the sign must be livid — and for good reason.

After all, the display was so bright that its reflection was visible on buildings around the headquarters.

Christopher Beale, a resident in one of the surrounding buildings then quoted the tweet, sharing that the sight was every bit as aggravating as netizens had imagined it to be.

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

“This is my life now,” he bemoaned, posting a 14-second clip of the massive display.

In the video, the sign fills up with brilliant, white light, shining brightly for a split second.

It then fades to black, providing a short-lived reprieve before the cycle repeats all over again.

‘X’ sign puts on blinding strobe-like display

That wasn’t the worst of it, though.

Another feature of the sign was a strobe-like display, with rapidly flashing lights.

Another user claimed to know a resident who had actually suffered a seizure, after spotting the installation through his window.

They alleged that as a result, a minor investigation into the matter was now ongoing.

Speaking to CBS News, Christopher described the lights as a “flash of lightning going off.”

The situation was such that he was unable to watch a movie, even with the shades down.

“It was so distracting that we had to leave the room and go to the side of the apartment that doesn’t face their building,” he said.

City launches investigation into sign

While the installation was just an “irritant” for now, Christopher pointed out that it could be a problem for epileptic individuals.

Patricia Wallinga, who lived across the street, said many seniors were in her building. Calling it a “clown show,” she pointed out that it could pose a danger for them.

An attorney specialising in construction law, George Wolf, said that residents would usually receive a notice after a permit application for such a display was submitted.

“If it really got bad, somebody could file a lawsuit over it as a public nuisance,” he clarified. “I think it’s very, very reckless to do things this way.”

According to CBS News, San Francisco has now opened a complaint and commenced investigations into the installation

