JB Yacht Will Bring One Lucky Family Near Singapore Waters On 24 Oct

Woodlands Waterfront Park has recently become a place for family members separated by border restrictions to reunite — albeit across a body of water.

Though seeing family members in person beats video-conferencing any time, it can still be a pain to squint through binoculars.

R&F Group – a property developer in Johor Bahru (JB) – hopes to solve that through an initiative that they’re organising this Saturday (24 Oct).

Named Miss You My Love, the event allows one lucky family to board a yacht to an undisclosed spot that’s “nearer to Singapore”, where they’ll be able to wave to their loved ones.

The boarding location is at R&F Princess Cove condominium’s Marina Yacht, which directly overlooks the Straits of Johor.

JB yacht brings lucky family to undisclosed spot near to Singapore

According to R&F Princess Cove’s Facebook post, one lucky family would be able to board the catered yacht for the undisclosed destination come 24 Oct.

There, they’d be able to wave to their loved ones from closer proximity.

Folks from the condo say this would “soothe your feelings when hearts get closer”.

Condo is located directly across Woodlands Waterfront Park

R&F Princess Cove is located directly across Woodlands Waterfront Park, separated by around 1.2km of sea.

The condo also has a yacht marina of its own.

If our guess is anything to go by, the lucky family would be brought about 200 metres to a spot about 200m into the sea, right before the Singapore-Malaysia border.

To stand a chance to get on the yacht, share how long it has been since you last your loved ones across the Causeway in the comment section of the post here.

MS News has reached out to the organisers for more information on the event.

Know someone separated from family across Causeway?

Know someone in JB who has been separated from their family members currently in Singapore?

Share this initiative with them and who knows, they might be among the lucky ones to get on the yacht.

