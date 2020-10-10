Star-Crossed Families Go To Woodlands Water Park To ‘Meet’ Each Other Across Causeway

With the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia set to continue till at least year-end, many Malaysians working in Singapore and vice-versa remain separated from their families. But after 1 man found a spot for ‘reunions’ at Woodlands Park, others are following suit.

The Causeway is all that separates Singapore and Malaysia, and from Woodlands Waterfront Park, you can see Johor Bahru (JB) in the distance.

Now, some with relatives and loved ones across the border are congregating at the park, in hopes they can see each other.

Malaysian advises bright clothing, binoculars for ‘reunion’ trips at Woodlands park

A man in Singapore made the trip to Woodlands Waterfront Park to meet his wife and child, who are across the Causeway.

His wife shared the post on Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers, and even gave some tips for those looking to make the same trip.

Wear bright clothing and bring good binoculars

The couple made a guide for those who want to go, which you can view here. It includes directions and even a glimpse of the view.

In case you’re wondering, this is the spot the man was at.

They also note that all parties should wear bright clothing, so you’re easier to spot in the distance.

You’ll look like a mere speck, but that’s okay — it’s the thought that counts.

And here’s the POV of those watching from Singapore.

Malaysian man makes Woodlands park go viral

As the netizen alludes to in her Facebook post, a Malaysian was one of the first people to get a glimpse of his family at Woodlands Waterfront Park.

He’s now a trailblazer for others who miss their families across the border.

Perhaps someone might start a business or even a TV series for this in the future?

Separation by a bed of water

Although essential workers can travel between Malaysia and Singapore, general travel is still restricted.

The hassle of returning to Malaysia and serving a quarantine also won’t apply to many who still hold jobs in Singapore.

We do hope that the situation in both countries improve to the point where travel can resume and families can be reunited.

After all, nothing beats physical meetings — but for now, we’ll have to make do with being star-crossed lovers separated by a bed of water.

