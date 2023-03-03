Yakult Releases Nutri-Grade B Drink After Vitagen Throws Shade At Unnamed Competitor

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Yakult Gold Is A Healthier New Drink With A Nutri-Grade B Rating

Last month, Vitagen Singapore threw some pretty heavy shade at an unnamed competitor and proudly declared how their probiotic drinks are healthier due to their Nutri-Grade B rating.

While they censored the name of their rival, it wasn’t hard to guess that they were talking about Yakult, which has a D label.

Now, Yakult has seemingly responded by releasing a new line of healthier beverages, called Yakult Gold.

Yakult Gold has a lower sugar level, thus earning a Healthier Choice Symbol and Nutri-Grade B score.

Yakult Gold has 5g or less sugar per 100ml

On Friday (3 Mar), Yakult Singapore shared a press release announcing the upcoming launch of Yakult Gold.

This line of probiotic cultured beverages caters to “health-conscious consumers that are concerned about their sugar levels and calorie intake”.

With 5g or less sugar per 100ml, Yakult Gold has earned a Healthier Choice Symbol badge and Nutri-Grade B rating.

According to the Health Promotion Board (HPB), Nutri-Grade D drinks are not allowed to be advertised.

In addition, Yakult Gold is also enriched with Vitamin D, which is beneficial for bone and teeth health.

Available in stores from 6 Mar

The press release states that the announcement of Yakult Gold comes after the introduction of mandatory nutrition labels by the Singapore Government.

The press release describes it as “a measure to control and prevent increasing diabetes cases in the country”.

Hiroyuki Kawada, Managing Director of Yakult Singapore, said that the company always works towards “ensuring an option for the various dietary needs.”

Besides expanding their product range, they also want to be sure that they are “meeting global standards and regulations”.

If you’re keen to get your hands on Yakult Gold, the range will be available from 6 Mar at supermarkets, stores, and via home delivery.

Each pack retails at S$3.70.

