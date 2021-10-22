HDB To Build Integrated Development In Yew Tee To Cater To Seniors In 2027

Due to decreasing birth rates and an increase in life expectancy, Singapore is currently facing a rapidly ageing population.

Hence, it is important to ensure buildings and infrastructures will be catered to seniors’ needs.

The Housing & Development Board (HDB) announced on Thursday (21 Oct) their plans for Yew Tee in 2027.

They will be constructing an integrated development that will include flats, which will also house seniors.

Additionally, residents can expect a wide array of amenities and commercial facilities under the same roof for easier convenience.

Yew Tee integrated development includes various amenities for seniors

On Thursday (21 Oct), HDB took to Facebook to reveal the Yew Tee Integrated Development project.

The building will comprise a 6-storey commercial block which will link to a 10-storey residential block housing 2-room Flexi flats for seniors.

Of course, such a large structure will have various amenities for residents’ convenience.

Healthcare facilities like a polyclinic and co-located dialysis centre will provide primary care services on site.

Grabbing a meal will also be convenient with Choa Chu Kang’s first hawker centre there.

To ensure residents have conducive spaces to bond, HDB will include a community club and community plaza.

Those who like to shop would be happy to know that retail outlets and commercial services will also be available.

Features like landscaped decks and skyrise greenery meanwhile create beautiful green spaces. In the same green spirit, smart lighting will line common areas.

The various features will enable seniors to “live well, live green, and live connected”.

More senior-friendly buildings

With Singapore’s ageing population, we’re glad the authorities are doing their best to cater to seniors’ needs.

Perhaps in the future, infrastructures like this will become more commonplace.

Let’s hope the project goes smoothly, so Yew Tee residents can have something to look forward to in 2027.

