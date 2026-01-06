Escalator at YewTee Point closed for repair works after heavy trolley causes steps to buckle

YewTee Point escalator damaged after heavy trolley lodges between steps

A crucial escalator linking the Basement 1 and first floors of YewTee Point has been temporarily closed for repairs after a heavy trolley was brought onto the escalator, damaging its steps.

The escalator, now under inspection, will only be reopened once it’s deemed safe for public use.

Resident expresses concern about faulty escalator

The incident occurred on Sunday (4 Jan) morning when the escalator malfunctioned.

Photos shared on social media showed the upper steps of the escalator appearing buckled and misaligned, rendering the downward-moving escalator unusable.

Signage was immediately placed at both the top and bottom of the escalator, directing shoppers to alternative routes.

A security guard was also seen stationed to block access to the faulty escalator.

On Facebook, the Original Poster (OP) expressed concern, claiming that this was not a one-off incident and pointing out that many residents — the elderly, in particular — use the escalator during peak hours.

The OP called for the management at YewTee Point to take immediate action and conduct a thorough safety inspection.

Steps damaged from heavy trolley

In response to queries by MS News, a spokesperson from YewTee Point confirmed that they have closed the affected escalator for inspection and repair works.

The escalator will be reopened when it is confirmed to be safe for public use.

The spokesperson explained that based on preliminary checks, the damage occurred after a heavy trolley was brought onto the escalator.

The trolley had lodged between the steps, causing them to buckle.

“The safety of our shoppers remains a priority. Our escalators are maintained regularly in line with safety and maintenance requirements, with routine inspections carried out to ensure proper operation,” YewTee Point said.

MS News has also reached out to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) for a statement on the matter.

