Yio Chu Kang Residents Reportedly Spend S$50K On Christmas Decorations, Rival Orchard Road Setup

Yio Chu Kang Residents Spend S$50,000 On Christmas Decorations Across 4 Streets

Every year, a neighbourhood in Yio Chu Kang transforms into a festive wonderland, thanks to the Christmas decorations that adorn the streets.

The decorations extend to four streets — Seletar Green Avenue, Luxus Hill Avenue, Seletar Green View, and Seletar Green Walk.

In total, residents in the private housing estate pooled close to S$50,000 for the light-up display.

Seeing how extravagant it looks, this display may put some parts of Orchard Road to shame.

Each Yio Chu Kang resident paid over S$200 for Christmas decorations

According to a video by Shin Min Daily News, 400 households in a private housing estate in Yio Chu Kang spent close to S$50,000 to decorate the block for Christmas.

A group of residents banded together and launched a crowd-funding campaign to raise funds for the purchase and installation of the decorations.

Each family along the stretch of homes apparently contributed up to S$260.

To ensure fairness, the light-up is powered by four households who only had to pay S$20 for the decorations.

Families of other religious beliefs paid only half the full amount to contribute to the niceties.

Over 80% of residents chipped in for Christmas decorations

The coordinator of the decorations, who only wishes to identify himself as Mr Lee, said that this year’s decorations are just another of many they have had over the years.

Since he started the idea three years ago, participation among his neighbours has grown immensely.

What began as only two streets’ worth of lights now extends to four, with about 80% of the residents joining in the fun.

And thanks to the generosity of community members, the decoration plans were a success.

The Yio Chu Kang community expressed their gratitude on social media, with many of them uploading pictures of the light-up on Facebook.

One resident even praised the group for “keeping the Christmas spirit alive” in the neighbourhood.

Bringing joy to the community

What started as an idea by one man has become something the whole community can be proud of.

With the year winding down, the decorations can fill even the most gloomy soul with warmth this holiday season.

If you happen to be in the area, consider going on a late-night drive around the estate to soak in the Christmas cheer.

