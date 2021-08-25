Yip Pin Xiu Finishes 1st In Women’s 100m Backstroke, Successfully Defends Her Crown

As the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics kicked off yesterday (24 Aug), many eyes were on Singapore’s 3-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu.

Earlier today (25 Aug), Yip came in first in the women’s 100m backstroke S2. She successfully defended her crown during the finals at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre.

This is Singapore’s first gold medal at the games.

Yip Pin Xiu clinches gold after finishing in a time of 2:16.61

Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has won the first gold medal for Singapore at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

During the women’s 100m backstroke S2 finals on Wednesday (25 Aug), Yip won her 4th Paralympic gold medal, finishing the competition in 2 minutes 16.61 seconds.

Behind her were Japan’s Miyuki Yamada (2:26.18) and Mexico’s Fabiola Ramirez (2:36:54).

Before the finals, she also won her 100m backstroke S2 heats with a timing of 2 minutes 14.46 seconds.

Yip will be competing again in the 50m backstroke S2 on 2 Sep, another event she conquered with stellar results in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

She currently holds 2 world records after competing in the 2016 games: the 50m backstroke S2 and the 100m backstroke S2.

All the best to our fellow Paralympians

Congratulations to Yip for her awe-inspiring achievement. She has definitely made Singapore proud.

Meanwhile, look out for the other 10 Paralympians competing for Singapore in archery, athletics, cycling, equestrian, swimming and powerlifting.

We wish Yip and the other Paralympians representing Team Singapore all the best in the games.

