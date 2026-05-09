Yishun 10 site proposed to be converted for residential use, owner looking to ‘unlock redevelopment value’

Yishun 10 owner Frasers Property says it regularly assesses ‘best use’ of its sites

A proposal has been filed to redevelop Yishun 10, which houses Asia’s first multiplex cinema, for residential use.

This comes as its owner, Frasers Property, is looking to “unlock redevelopment value”, reported The Business Times (BT).

URA receives development proposal over Yishun 10 site

On Friday (8 May), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) listed a gazetted proposed amendment to the Master Plan 2025 involving a land parcel at 51 Yishun Central 1.

This is the address of Yishun 10, which is bounded by Yishun Central, Yishun Central 1 and Yishun Central Service Road.

According to a written statement about the amendment, a 3634.8 square metre (sq m) area of the site is to be rezoned from commercial use to “residential with commercial at first storey” with a plot ratio of three.

A 447 sq m plot is to be rezoned from commercial use to a road.

The amendment was proposed “to facilitate a development proposal received by URA”, it said.

Frasers Property bought building in 2025

A Frasers Property spokesperson told BT that in the ordinary course of business, it regularly “explores potential uses” for its properties.

This includes assessing “the highest and best use” of its sites, she said, adding:

Having full ownership of Yishun 10 positions us well to unlock redevelopment value.

Frasers Property bought the cineplex from Golden Village for S$48 million in June 2025, then a few months later proceeded to buy the rest of the building from Frasers Centrepoint Trust, which it sponsors.

Yishun 10 opened to much fanfare in 1992

Yishun 10, which opened in 1992, was notable for its 10-screen Golden Village cineplex — Asia’s first, signifying a marked shift from single-screen theatres.

Taking credit for its distinctive red and silver design, its architect Geoff Melone said it was designed to look like a spaceship had landed in Yishun.

Its opening was such a big deal that Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan visited its construction site, reported Berita Harian.

Another HK star, Carina Lau, attended the opening ceremony.

The building also houses eateries such as Arnold’s Fried Chicken and Komala’s, as well as Sri Murugan supermarket.

It closed briefly for renovations in 2010 and reopened sporting its current all-silver facade.

The Frasers spokesperson said it is “business as usual” for now, and the company will release updates on material developments.

Also read: Golden Village Tiong Bahru to close on 29 March after 32 years of operations

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.