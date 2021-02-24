Yishun Home Studio Offers Art Jamming For Both Kids & Adults With 3 Cats For Company
Working or simply just existing during a global pandemic can be tiring. Therefore, we sometimes look for therapeutic sessions for a break from the mundane daily routine.
Those wanting to unwind in a cosy space will be delighted to know of this art studio in Yishun where you can paint freely and hang out with fluffy cats.
Home-based creative studio for both adults & children
Wildflower Studio is located right in the home of founder Amanda Cho and her family, just across Khatib MRT Station.
Launched in Dec 2020, the art studio started out catering only to children, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Amanda is also an illustrator for children’s books.
However, Amanda later welcomed adult participants seeking art-jamming sessions to perhaps unwind from their everyday stress.
Cosy studio lets you paint with cats
Besides being able to paint freely, another perk Wildflower Studio offers is the extremely adorable company you have while jamming art.
Meet Saffron, Sundae, and Soba — residential cats at the home-based studio.
Painting sessions are made more therapeutic when you can interact with adorable kitties who occasionally lepak beside your canvas.
Let your creative juices flow free
If you’re thinking of checking it out for the upcoming weekend, here are the deets you need.
Wildflower Studio
Address: Blk 838 Yishun Street 81, Singapore 760838
Website: https://www.wildflowerstudio.sg/
Nearest MRT: Khatib MRT Station
Each 2-hour art jamming session costs $35 per pax, with materials and a drink included.
It’s the same price for both adults and children, and there are discounts if you purchase a pricing plan.
So if you’re running out of places to hang out for the weekend, why not jio your friends or bae down for a cosy and therapeutic painting session?
