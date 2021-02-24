Yishun Home Studio Offers Art Jamming For Both Kids & Adults With 3 Cats For Company

Working or simply just existing during a global pandemic can be tiring. Therefore, we sometimes look for therapeutic sessions for a break from the mundane daily routine.

Those wanting to unwind in a cosy space will be delighted to know of this art studio in Yishun where you can paint freely and hang out with fluffy cats.



Source

Home-based creative studio for both adults & children

Wildflower Studio is located right in the home of founder Amanda Cho and her family, just across Khatib MRT Station.

Launched in Dec 2020, the art studio started out catering only to children, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise given that Amanda is also an illustrator for children’s books.

Source

However, Amanda later welcomed adult participants seeking art-jamming sessions to perhaps unwind from their everyday stress.

Source

Cosy studio lets you paint with cats

Besides being able to paint freely, another perk Wildflower Studio offers is the extremely adorable company you have while jamming art.

Meet Saffron, Sundae, and Soba — residential cats at the home-based studio.

Source

Painting sessions are made more therapeutic when you can interact with adorable kitties who occasionally lepak beside your canvas.

Source

Let your creative juices flow free

If you’re thinking of checking it out for the upcoming weekend, here are the deets you need.



Wildflower Studio

Address: Blk 838 Yishun Street 81, Singapore 760838

Website: https://www.wildflowerstudio.sg/

Nearest MRT: Khatib MRT Station

Each 2-hour art jamming session costs $35 per pax, with materials and a drink included.

It’s the same price for both adults and children, and there are discounts if you purchase a pricing plan.

So if you’re running out of places to hang out for the weekend, why not jio your friends or bae down for a cosy and therapeutic painting session?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Instagram.