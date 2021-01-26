Splat Paint House Has UV Paint Parties Perfect For A Group Of Friends

From hiking to staycations, Singaporeans have been finding novel ways to unwind on our island city.

If you’re looking for something unconventional – and happen to love art and painting – a cosy art studio in Upper Thomson might just be what you’re looking for.

Splat Paint House has UV paint parties where you and your friends can let loose and indulge in good music while you let your inner Van Gogh shine on canvas — literally.

Whether you’re going with bae or friends, it’s guaranteed to be an art jamming session like no other.

Go wild with neon colours at Splat Paint House

As you walk up the steps into Splat Paint House, your senses will be assaulted by the smell of fresh paint, blasting music, and UV lights. Those are probably signs that you’re in for a good time.

At their after-dark UV paint parties, Splat Paint House offers customers 7 cups of neon paint, a blank canvas, and the permission – or rather the encouragement – to just go wild.

There are no boundaries of clean strokes and precision of traditional painting here.

Customers are given tools like brushes, syringes, straws, and strings to get creative by splatting, slinging, or smearing the paint on your canvas, or even the walls.

All this is happening while music blasts in the background, getting you into the groove of letting your creative juices flow.

Groups of 4 get an additional group canvas

The setting and chaos looks like the perfect place for a good time with friends.

There are no rules here — you can even splatter a little paint on your friends.

And you wouldn’t even have to worry about getting messy. Splat Paint House provides you a protective poncho and shoe covering so you can truly let loose.

At $70 per person, you and your friends can enjoy 2 hours splashing neon paint about under UV lights.

Bookings of up to 8 people are allowed. If you are coming with 7 friends, you’ll be split into groups of 4, which also means you’ll get an additional group canvas to paint on.

Definitely a memento worth keeping to commemorate your fun times here.

Take home your masterpiece

At the end of it all, you can emerge from the art studio feeling freer than ever.

Not to mention the sick photos and videos you’ll have as a keepsake.

And of course, after letting your canvas dry for a few days, you’ll be able to take home your masterpiece.

You can also arrange to have it delivered to your doorstep at a price of $25.

Suitable for the young, old and everyone in between, here’s what you need to know to get to one of Splat Paint House’s UV parties:

Splat Paint House

Address: 207a Upper Thomson Rd, Singapore 574346

Opening hours: Wed-Thu: 3pm-9pm, Fri: 3pm-9.30pm, Sat: 11am-9pm, Sun: 11am-7.30pm, closed on Mon and Tue

Nearest MRT: Marymount Station

Do note that you will need to book a session online here.

Get creative at Splat Paint House

With travel restrictions still in place, we’ll just have to keep getting innovative with how we can have fun experiencing new activities on our island nation.

Getting the chance to go wild at Splat Paint House has its perks other than chilling out with friends — you’ll also get to destress and take home wonderful memories.

If you’re planning to head there soon, have fun playing, getting messy, and simply letting your creative juices flow!

Featured image by MS News.