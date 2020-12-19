Yishun Boat Noodle Stall Has Alfresco Dining Area

Thailand is, without a doubt, one of the most popular travel destinations among Singaporeans. While leisure travel was still possible pre-Covid, many of us loved flying over for a weekend trip to feast on its affordable yet oh-so-delicious hawker fares.

If you’ve missed your gourmet trips to the Land of Smiles, this stall in Yishun might just satisfy your wanderlust and need for tasty Thai food.

BKK Bistro & Bar located in Yishun serves boat noodles till 3am every night, perfect for late-night supper with your squad.

The eatery also has an alfresco dining area next to a pond that will give you similar vibes to dining at one of Thailand’s many floating markets.

Boat noodles from just $0.80 per bowl

BKK Bistro & Bar’s boat noodles are about as cheap as it gets, at just $0.80 per bowl.

Customers can either opt for glass and rice noodle, and between tom yum and herbal soup.

There are also 6 toppings to choose from:

Prawn

Beef ball

Beef slice

Pork ball

Pork liver

Pork slice

They come in pretty small portions – how they’re served typically – so you’ll likely have to order a few bowls if you have a big appetite.

Otherwise, have a go at their medium-sized boat noodles ($7.80), or their super-sized variant ($20.80), which appears to be ideal for sharing.

Yishun boat noodle stall has tom yum hotpot & other Thai cuisines

Besides boat noodles, BKK Bistro & Bar also serve other forms of Thai cuisine like basil pork and beef as well as green curry.

But what caught our eye was their Tom Yum Seafood Hotpot ($25.80++), which seems like the perfect dish for the chilly weather of late.

It comes with a large selection of seafood, including lobster, prawn, squid, and mussels.

Wash it all down with a refreshing cup of Thai milk tea, or a bottle of carbonated ‘chrysanthemum tea’.

You can have a preview of their menu here.

Open till 3am daily

BKK Bistro & Bar is about a 600-metre walk away from Khatib MRT station.

Here are the deets if you’re planning on heading down:

BKK Bistro and bar

Address: 81 Lorong Chencharu, 01-09A ORTO, Singapore 769198

Opening hours: 5.30pm-3am daily

Nearest MRT: Khatib station

Facebook page

BKK Bistro & Bar is located at ORTO, where activities like prawning and fishing are held, so you might want to reel in a catch or two while you’re there for supper.

Jio your supper kakis down

The Covid-19 travel restrictions that are still in place likely mean our leisure Thailand trips would have to be put on hold for now.

But with Thai food stalls like BKK Bistro & Bar in Singapore, we can still satisfy our endless cravings for Thai food without having to travel overseas.

If you live in the North, jio your supper kaki down to BKK Bistro & Bar for a taste of their boat noodles soon!

