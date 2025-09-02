Yishun residents complain about uneven carpark tiles, 3 people allegedly tripped & suffered injuries

Uneven carpark tiles in Yishun cause residents to trip, Town Council promises repair work

Residents in Yishun have raised alarm over uneven tiles at a neighbourhood carpark that have sent several people tumbling.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the open-air carpark between Blocks 751 and 752 at Yishun Street 72 has multiple parking spaces with bulging or sunken bricks.

At least four parking spaces in the carpark experienced this issue.

As many frequently traversed the carpark in order to get to both HDB blocks, this has created a tripping hazard for residents.

Woman & elderly have tripped and fallen because of carpark

Mr Wang (transliterated), who lived nearby, alleged seeing three tripping incidents in the past six months.

The most recent incident was three or four months ago, he said. A woman in her 30s had walked through a parking spot, then tripped on a raised brick and fell.

She reportedly rolled twice and suffered scratches on her body.

Mr Wang also allegedly saw two elderly people trip and fall due to the uneven tiles.

While they didn’t suffer serious injuries, he pointed out the ever-present risk the tiles posed.

Another resident said that she had to avoid parking spaces with uneven flooring when walking through the carpark.

Nee Soon Town Council repairing affected parking spaces

The Nee Soon Town Council (NSTC) told Shin Min Daily News that the growth of nearby tree roots had caused the tiles to shift and crack.

NSTC stated that it was actively addressing residents’ concerns and would repave the uneven tiles. They would also replace any broken bricks.

In the meantime, the Town Council encouraged residents to use designated pedestrian routes instead of crossing the affected parking spaces.

They stated that repair work would be completed as soon as possible.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.