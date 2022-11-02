Car Drives Onto Yishun Carpark Pavement & Hits 2 People, Police & SCDF Seen At Scene

Car Drives Onto Yishun Carpark Pavement & Hits 2 People On 1 Nov

Car-related accidents often involve motorists, but when they occur in a carpark, passersby could also get thrown in the mix.

On Tuesday (1 Nov), an accident involving two cars at a Yishun carpark led to three people being conveyed to the hospital.

Among them was a young girl who seemed to have been knocked down by a silver Mazda.

The other two victims were older women, one of whom was seen bleeding from the head and feet.

2 women & 1 girl sent to hospital after car drives onto Yishun carpark pavement

According to The Straits Times (ST), members of the public alerted the police to the incident involving two cars, a motorcycle, and two pedestrians at the Yishun carpark.

The driver of the grey Mazda involved in the crash is a 31-year-old woman. Two other pedestrians, aged 64 and 15, were also sent to the hospital.

All three victims were conscious when taken to the hospital.

Investigations are ongoing regarding the accident at the carpark located along Yishun Street 22.

Blood streams down older woman’s head, young girl lies on floor

Videos and pictures of the incident also circulated online, showing distressing scenes shortly after the crash.

In one video, the young girl was seen lying on the ground next to the front bumper of the grey Mazda.

The right side of the Mazda’s bumper also appears to be completely crushed, with the area around the right headlight caved in.

In another video, the older pedestrian managed to get back to her feet, although blood continued streaming down her forehead.

Close by, a hysterical young mother was seen wailing while holding onto the woman’s arm with one arm, and holding onto a baby with another.

Seconds later, the video pans to the young girl who motions to her head while speaking to a concerned passerby.

Photos also show personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) assessing the situation.

It is currently unknown how the incident came to be.

