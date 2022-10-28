Car Crashes Into Construction Barriers At Alexandra Road, 1 Person Sent To Hospital

Car Crashes Into Construction Barriers At Alexandra Road On 27 Oct

Road works are fairly common in Singapore and can pose an obstruction to road users. But there are plenty of warning signs, which a driver appeared to have failed to heed after crashing their car into a row of construction barriers along Alexandra Road.

The accident landed one person in hospital, with no reports of other casualties.

Footage also showed a passing motorcyclist affected by the crash stopping to help the people in the car.

Car crashes into construction barriers near IKEA Alexandra

In a video posted to the ROADS.sg Facebook page, a car is seen to be driving at a relatively fast speed along Alexandra Road.

At one point, the vehicle seems to veer slightly to the right before crashing head-on into a row of construction barriers.

Some of the barriers shattered upon impact, as evident from the stray pieces flying across the road. The car also looked to have hit the parked excavator, which brought it to a stop.

As the flying barriers suddenly blocked the clear road, a passing motorcycle cruising beside the car came to an abrupt halt, causing the rider to nearly fall over.

Thankfully, he managed to slow down in time and get off his bike gently. The rider proceeded to walk over to the car to check on its occupants.

Separate footage of the accident courtesy of a Facebook user shows an ambulance arriving at the scene.

There also appeared to be cones cordoning off the accident site.

One person conveyed to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at Alexandra Road at about 11.20am on Thursday (27 Oct).

Paramedics conveyed one person to National University Hospital (NUH). SCDF did not disclose whether the individual is the driver, rider, or passenger in the car.

While the extent of the person’s injuries is unclear, we wish them a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook and Facebook.