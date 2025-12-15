Woman bites into fried fish at Yishun eatery, gets injured by 2.5cm fish look lodged inside

SFA launches investigation after diner injured by 2.5cm fish fook inside food at Yishun eatery

A woman dining at a Yishun restaurant was left shaken after biting into a 2.5cm fish hook hidden in her pan-fried fish, causing immediate pain and swelling.

The incident occurred on the evening of 22 Nov at Heng Hua Restaurant, located at Block 748 Yishun Street 72.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman was having dinner with her colleague, Mr Yang, when she suddenly felt a sharp stab in her mouth during her first bite.

She initially thought she had bitten into a stubborn fish bone, until she removed the object and realised it was a metal fish hook.

Woman suffers sharp pain after first bite

Mr Yang, 66, told Shin Min that his colleague felt a sharp, stabbing pain in her mouth immediately after taking the first bite.

She had assumed it was a fish bone, but upon closer inspection, she realised that it was a fishhook.

Shocked by the discovery, Mr Yang questioned how such a large foreign object could have gone unnoticed during food preparation.

“If swallowed, it could cause serious injury or even death,” he added.

Mr Yang said they immediately alerted restaurant staff after taking photos as evidence.

Employees apologised on the spot and offered to replace the dish, but they declined, as the incident had already disrupted their meal.

Restaurant waives bill and offers to cover medical costs

When settling the bill, the restaurant manager apologised again, waived the entire meal, and offered to cover the woman’s medical expenses. Contact details were exchanged for follow-up.

According to Shin Min, the woman later developed swelling at the injury site two days after the incident and sought medical treatment. Thankfully, no infection was detected.

Calling the incident “absolutely unacceptable”, Mr Yang said it should serve as a reminder for food establishments to remain vigilant.

“We hope this will serve as a reminder to businesses and the public to be more vigilant,” he said.

Restaurant says internal checks conducted

The restaurant’s owner, Ms Wang, 36, told Shin Min that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating the matter and that the eatery is fully cooperating.

She said staff had apologised immediately on the night of the incident, waived the bill, advised the woman to seek medical attention, and later compensated her medical expenses.

Ms Wang acknowledged that such incidents could damage customer trust.

“We value the trust of every customer,” she said. “We also attach great importance to this matter, have conducted a comprehensive self-examination, and strengthened our internal management.”

“We are deeply sorry for the concern this incident has caused our customers.”

SFA investigating incident

In response to media queries, the SFA confirmed to MS News that investigations are ongoing.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility,” the agency said. “While SFA puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.”

SFA added that it takes a serious view of food safety issues and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence is found.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.