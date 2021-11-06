Yishun Linkway Shelter Near MRT Collapses On 6 Nov Afternoon

On Saturday (6 Nov), a section of the linkway shelter near Yishun MRT collapsed after a double-decker bus crashed into it.

Pictures and videos circulating online show the front glass panel on the upper deck completely shattered.

SCDF officers were seen providing assistance at the scene.

Service number 969 bus crashes into Yishun linkway shelter

Footage making rounds on social media show that a section of linkway shelter leading to Yishun MRT had collapsed.

Going by aga-ration, the collapsed shelter measured about 20-30 metres.

According to 8World News, the accident apparently happened at about 1.30pm on Saturday (6 Nov).

At least 3 individuals were reportedly injured as a result of the collision.

Tower Transit has since taken to Facebook to apologise for the accident.

They also confirmed that at least 2 pedestrians were conveyed to the hospital.

The driver of the service number 969 bus has also been suspended.

