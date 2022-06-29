Yishun Pasar Malam Stalls Destroyed By Heavy Rain, Man Injured By Falling Equipment

Yishun Pasar Malam Stalls Destroyed On 28 Jun, Injured Man Conveyed To Hospital

After two years of not seeing pasar malam stalls in our neighbourhoods, their recent return was greeted with much excitement. Unfortunately, not all has been smooth sailing for operators, especially considering the weather lately.

On Tuesday (28 Jun), Instagram page @sgfollowsall shared a video of heavy rain ruining pasar malam stalls in Yishun.

The incident apparently caused some equipment to fall and injure a man.

Thankfully, he was able to receive prompt assistance.

Heavy rain destroys Yishun pasar malam stalls

As heavy rains lashed down on Yishun yesterday (28 Jun), pasar malam stall vendors at 51 Yishun Central 1 faced an unlikely predicament.

The tents that had shielded them from the Sun were caving in, disrupting operations and obstructing patrons’ access.

With strong winds accompanying the rain, the tents eventually collapsed, causing all the vendors’ setups to fall into disarray.

Everything they had tirelessly set up, from tables to shelves and drink dispensers were scattered everywhere as vendors sought shelter.

SCDF conveys injured man to hospital

Besides affecting pasar malam businesses, the storm reportedly led to a casualty too.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance in the area.

The alert came in at about 2.20pm that day. Paramedics later conveyed one injured person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

According to a witness who shared a separate footage with @sgfollowsall, a metal pole had hit the man’s leg.

Hope such accidents won’t occur again

While the incident likely took everyone by surprise since it was the work of Mother Nature, we hope it serves as a reminder for pasar malam organisers to implement more safety measures.

Once they do so, perhaps they can prevent such accidents from occurring again.

In the meantime, we wish the injured man a smooth recovery.

