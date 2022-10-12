Yishun Residents Allegedly Heard Shouting, Suspected Father & Son Argued Before Murder

Yishun Residents Allegedly Heard Shouting Prior To Discovery Of Murder On 10 Oct

Disagreements can quickly escalate when tensions are high, as was the case of the recent murder of a father by his son in Yishun.

In the aftermath of the horrid incident, residents in the vicinity shared their accounts of the incident with members of the media.

One neighbour mentions that he had heard screaming and shouting just moments before the son attacked his father.

Other residents also recounted the father lying motionless in a pool of blood, in front of another unit along the HDB corridor.

Whole block could hear arguments between parents

Speaking to 8world News, the son and father’s next-door neighbour says that he would often hear the deceased quarrelling with his wife over financial issues.

These quarrels would often get the attention of the whole HDB block.

However, the neighbour says that he’s never heard arguments between the parents and children.

To the neighbour’s understanding, the son was an “introvert who likes to play computer games”.

Despite the son showing him the cold shoulder, the neighbour believed that the family was bonded as they would often have meals and go for runs together.

Yishun residents hear shouting prior to discovery of murder

A neighbour living in a unit below the father and son says that he saw the deceased lying at the door of another unit.

He also saw the police remove a blood-stained long knife from the scene.

Another neighbour says that he closed his home door after hearing the quarrel between the father and son on the night of the murder.

This corroborates with Shin Min Daily News‘ reporting of the incident, which said residents heard two screams before police arrived at the scene.

According to the report, the son had taken a knife from the kitchen of the fifth-floor unit and slashed his father’s neck and back.

The deceased subsequently collapsed on the fourth floor, presumably after escaping from his son.

The 19-year-old has been charged with murder on Wednesday (12 Oct) and faces the death penalty if found guilty.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook & Facebook.