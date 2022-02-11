You Tiao Bouquet Proceeds Will Go Towards Charity

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many might still be wondering how to surprise their date with something memorable.

If the idea of gifting a flower bouquet is too mainstream to you, perhaps the special You Tiao Bouquet will strike your fancy.

All proceeds from the sale of the unique bouquet will go to Food From The Heart, a charity organisation, so you stand out from the crowd while doing some good all at the same time.

Hilarious mascot will hand-deliver You Tiao Bouquet

As its name suggests, the You Tiao Bouquet is made of our favourite dough fritters tastefully wrapped into the shape of an open-ended cone.

The bouquet will also be delivered by a hilarious mascot — You Tiao Man.

Unlike popular superheroes, You Tiao Man dons a brown costume that looks exactly like the snack he’s named after.

Ordering You Tiao Bouquet will not only be a unique way to feed your loved one, but also provide food for the needy.

According to You Tiao Man, all proceeds will go to Food From The Heart, a charity that distributes food to the less fortunate in Singapore.

They have a network of over 10,000 volunteers and have provided $6.35 million worth of food to beneficiaries since 2020.

Sadly sold out

Sadly the bouquet is sold out at the time of this article — just hours after its release.

MS News has reached out to You Tiao Man to enquire if they’re restocking for this year and will update this article accordingly when they get back.

Hope it returns next year

While many would be disappointed to hear about it getting sold out, let’s hope the You Tiao Bouquet makes a comeback soon.

As we all know, the way to one’s heart is through their stomach.

What other food items would you like to see being made into bouquets? Share your ideas in the comments below.

