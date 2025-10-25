Young mum in M’sia gets jail for prostitution, wanted luxurious life that friends have

Mum in Malaysia jailed for prostitution, did it for a luxurious life

A young mum from Padang Besar, Perlis, Malaysia, has expressed regret after spending time in jail for prostitution, claiming that she did it to achieve a life of luxury like her friends.

In an interview with Kosmo!, the 21-year-old, whose name was not disclosed, said the time away from her family and child gave her a new perspective on things.

Reunited with her family under a special programme, the young woman said she is looking forward to a fresh start.

Woman turns to sex work for life of luxury

Prior to her arrest, the woman said she worked at an eatery.

Seeing her friends live a life of luxury, however, made her envious, and drove her into prostitution.

“Because I wanted to live a luxurious life like my peers, I became willing to join them in doing immoral activities,” she said.

Police arrested the woman in July 2025 while she was engaging in sex work at Padang Besar.

She was subsequently sentenced to six months in jail.

The time she spent behind bars, and away from family, changed her views.

“Being imprisoned was enough; I want to start a new life,” she added.

The young mum was among 39 inmates from Pokok Sena prison who were recently released under the Ihsan MADANI PBSL programme.

According to authorities, the programme aims to rehabilitate prisoners by allowing them to rejoin their families.

Wants to turn over a new leaf

According to the woman, she was the only one among her friends who was arrested.

Instead of viewing it as unfair, she now thinks of it as divine intervention.

“Maybe God loves me and wants to return me to the right path as soon as possible,” said the woman, who began studying religion in prison.

“I hope that after this leave period ends I will be able to find a job and take good care of my child.”

Also read: S’porean woman allegedly tricked by Italian man into engaging in sex work in Dubai

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kosmo! and Jabatan Penjara Malaysia.