19-Year-Old Pronounced Dead After Falling From Queenstown HDB Block, Case Under Investigation

19-Year-Old Youth Falls From Queenstown HDB Block

A 19-year-old has passed away after falling from a Queenstown HDB block.

After some investigation, the authorities determined that no foul play was involved.

The incident happened on Monday (8 May) at Block 89 SkyTerrace@Dawson along Dawson Road.

Youth pronounced dead on arrival after falling from Queenstown HDB

According to a report by 8world News, the police received a report of someone falling from a building at around 7.26am.

When the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force reached the scene, they found a 19-year-old youth lying motionless at the base of the Queenstown apartment block.

Paramedics pronounced the youth dead on arrival.

Following preliminary investigations, the authorities do not suspect foul play. Further investigations into the case are currently underway.

Blue tent seen in the vicinity where youth fell to death

A video of the aftermath surfaced on the Singapore Incidents Instagram page at around 10am on Tuesday (9 May).

It showed that the police had cordoned off the area where the youth had fallen. Police officers were also observed surveying the area during their investigations.

The footage also briefly showed what appeared to be the dreaded blue tent covering the deceased’s body.

However, neither the police nor the video provides any other information about the case or the 19-year-old.

Reach out for help if necessary

If you or anyone you know needs someone to speak to, do not hesitate to reach out for help by calling the Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour helpline at 1-767 (1-SOS).

Alternatively, here are other resources you can turn to in the case of a mental health emergency.

