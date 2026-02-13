‘Am I lagging behind?’: Young S’poreans with non-traditional jobs speak out & share concerns

Young Singaporeans in non-traditional jobs feel “left behind”

For many young Singaporeans, life after graduation is expected to feel like a step forward into adulthood: a full-time job, growing independence, and a clear sense of direction.

However, for some youths working in non-traditional roles, that certainty has yet to come.

These individuals have found themselves thrust into earning an income without a clear roadmap.

While worrying about their long-term stability and career progression, they also deal with the anxiety of falling behind their peers.

From live streamers to freelance creators, these young Singaporeans spoke to MS News about the pressures of navigating adulthood in this day and age.

Non-traditional work often begins as a stopgap, not a choice

For some Singaporeans, such as freelance video creator Billy Heng who graduated from university in 2022, working a non-traditional job was not intentional.

He told MS News that he studied engineering at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) before switching courses to pursue his interest in video creation.

Billy admitted that he never thought too deeply about what career he wanted to pursue after graduation.

“Eventually I just kept doing social media videos for myself and clients and influencers, and it became my area of expertise,” he added.

Similarly, one TikTok livestreamer who goes by ‘Lia’ on social media shared that she began livestreaming in 2023 while she was still in university, initially treating it as a side hustle.

However, after graduating and struggling to secure a full-time role, it became her primary source of income.

“Now that I’ve graduated, I’m doing this more often since I can’t find a job,” said Lia in her video.

She added that entering the workforce right now would be entering what she described as the “worst period of the [job] market”.

Feeling insecure despite having income

While these youths are still grateful to be earning an income, long-term sustainability remains a key concern.

Billy, who is currently employed full-time by an influencer but also taking on freelance projects via his TikTok account, acknowledged that freelance work can be unpredictable.

“It’s a very unreliable income source, given a lot of factors that are out of my control,” he said to MS News.

For 27-year-old livestreamer and content creator Dave Peter Ho, however, such income streams can also have its positives.

“It’s unstable but just like any sales job, the sky is the limit,” he said to MS News.

Navigating the quarter-life crisis

Some youths also fear falling behind their peers while trying to navigate unstable and unconventional work.

These feelings are more pronounced in a society where milestones such as marriage, home ownership, and a good income are often seen as markers for success.

Lia shared that seeing her peers securing internships, full-time jobs, and preparing for adulthood has made her question her own progress.

“Everyone is doing internships, trying to find a full-time job,” she added.

I’m going to hit 25 next year… it feels so pressurising.

Billy echoed these sentiments.

“My friends of the same age have all gotten married and are currently living in their own houses,” he shared.

Overhearing peers comparing incomes, with some earning around S$10,000 a month, reminded him that he is still in the early stages of building his career.

Taking risks and seeking success

Nonetheless, despite the pressure and comparisons, some youths still view this chapter of their lives as a time for exploration — where non-traditional paths do not feel like a compromise, but rather, a conscious choice.

Dave admitted that comparisons do surface when he sees peers receiving return offers from internships.

However, he sees these instances as an incentive to work harder, rather than discouragement.

“Honestly, it keeps me grounded and motivated,” said Dave, who plans to livestream for as long as he can simply because he enjoys it.

“I decided to try something unconventional and I enjoy it, so I’ll continue.”

For Billy, he has entertained the thought of changing the course of his career — but has now already been in the industry for seven years.

“I have considered switching careers and starting afresh in a more lucrative line of work,” he shared.

However, Billy plans to stick with his path, hoping to eventually benefit from this unconventional career.

“I’m still clinging on to the hope that I’m able to succeed in this non-traditional path.”

