YouTuber in South Korea suffers bruises & broken finger after refusing to sleep with man

YouTuber assaulted after refusing to go home with man she met in South Korea, suffers bruises & broken finger

A Taiwanese YouTuber sustained broken bones and bruises, allegedly after refusing to sleep with a man she had just met in South Korea.

27-year-old Liu Liying exposed her experience on her Instagram stories on Sunday (14 Sept), with photos showing the dark purple spots on her arms, thighs, and legs.

“In Korea, if a boy can’t sleep with you, this kind of thing will happen. I was slapped for no reason,” she shared.

Man asked to spend the night together

According to ETtoday, Ms Liu went to Hongdae — a well-known nightlife spot in Seoul — with her friends when a man invited her to spend the night together.

When she declined, the man suddenly assaulted her.

It is understood that Ms Liu had reported the incident to the South Korean police, but received a lacklustre response.

“The Korean police are f*cking terrible,” she wrote in her post.

Additionally, Ms Liu said she couldn’t respond to private messages because of a broken finger.

Netizens remind tourists to be cautious

Taiwanese netizens were appalled at what had happened to the YouTuber.

One said South Korea was originally on their travel bucket list, but finding out about the incident made them feel disappointed.

However, some were not as shocked about the behaviour of South Korean men, with one netizen sharing a similar incident that had happened to a Taiwanese tourist in June.

According to the tourist’s Threads post, she and her friends were dragged to a nightclub in Hongdae and were “beaten up” and called names after they tried to leave.

As such, one user reminded tourists to exercise caution when travelling to the country, saying reality is far from what they see in Korean dramas.

