Veteran HK Actor Yu Chi Ming Passes Away At 78, He Graced TV Screens For 40 Years

Veteran HK Actor Yu Chi Ming Passes Away At 78, He Suffered A Stroke Earlier This Year

While 2022 has seen many legendary figures pass away, a number of them will be remembered by fans of a certain vintage.

Specifically, those who grew up watching Hong Kong TV dramas may remember Yu Chi Ming (余子明).

Sadly, the veteran actor has passed away at the age of 78.

He lit up our TV sets for more than 40 years, having appeared in numerous dramas in his career.

Son says farewell to dad

Yu’s passing was revealed by his son Tianyou on his Instagram account in a short yet heart-rending post on Thursday (10 Nov).

Next to a black-and-white photo of his father sitting in a wheelchair from the back, the younger man wrote in the caption, “Dad, have a good journey.”

In response to media queries, Tianyou thanked them for their concern, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Yu Chi Ming suffered stroke in early 2022

Yu suffered a stroke early this year, which left him temporarily paralysed on the left side of his body.

After a spell in the hospital, he required a wheelchair, with his loving family taking care of his meals and bringing him to doctor’s appointments.

Despite his condition, Yu seemed alert and able to pose for the camera in all his Instagram updates.

On 7 Oct, he still looked fairly healthy in the last photo to be posted of father and son.

However, on 31 Oct, it was updated that Yu’s condition had deteriorated.

On 6 Nov, a screenshot of what appeared to be an automated SMS saying “registration completed” was posted, resulting in speculation that he’d been admitted to hospital.

The caption said, “The thicker the phlegm is, the more difficult to swallow. Can’t say what the future holds…”

Just four days later, he had sadly passed away.

Yu Chi Ming leaves behind wife of 48 years

Yu also leaves behind his wife of 48 years Feng Suyun (冯素云).

She happens to be the sister of another screen legend, Feng Bobo (冯宝宝).

Asked to comment, Feng Subo (冯素波), another sister-in-law of his, said she “didn’t know what to say” after receiving the bad news.

Yu Chi Ming appeared in countless TVB dramas

Having signed with HK TV station TVB in 1976, Yu has unsurprisingly appeared in countless dramas with them despite leaving the station for almost a decade in between.

One of his earliest roles was Jiang Ziya (姜子牙) in the 1981 serial “God’s Parade” (封神榜), which made a strong impression on people.

In 1998, he gave an unforgettable performance in “Journey To The West” (西游记) as Turtle Premier (龟丞相).

His last role was in “940920”, a series released just this year on ViuTv.

He played the grandfather of lead actress Cecilia Choi.

Gone too soon

Unfortunately, Yu will grace our screens no more, as he joins the growing list of HK screen legends who’ve passed away.

Besides him, Kenneth Tsang also passed away this year in April.

In 2021, veterans Liu Kai Chi, Wong Shu Tong and Ng Man Tat also left us, while Savio Tsang passed away in 2020.

Though they’ve sadly passed, their legacies will remain for prosterity in their performances we’ve enjoyed in their shows.

MS News sends our condolences to Yu Chi Ming’s family, friends and fans. May he live on in their memories.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yuchiming1944 on Instagram and TVB USA Official on YouTube.