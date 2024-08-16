Yun Hai Yao at Northpoint City has suspension lifted more than 2 weeks after ByteDance incident

Yun Hai Yao gets suspension lifted after it complies with SFA measures

More than two weeks after a mass food poisoning incident at ByteDance’s office, a second caterer that supplied food to the company has had its suspension lifted.

In a media release on Friday (16 Aug), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Yun Hai Yao Pte Ltd located at 1 Northpoint Drive unit #01-103 could resume operations.

The address corresponds to the Northpoint City branch of Yun Nans, a restaurant chain from China.

Yun Hai Yao suspension lifted after cleaning & sanitising premises

Since that Yun Hai Yao outlet was suspended on 31 July, it has taken actions including:

disposing all ready-to eat food, thawed food and perishable food items

cleaning and sanitising their premises, including equipment and utensils

disinfecting food preparation surfaces, tables and floors

Its food handlers have also reattended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1. Its Food Hygiene Officers have reattended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Conduct Food & Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

Though its suspension has been lifted, SFA will continue to place Yun Hai Yao under close surveillance “to ensure that they adhere to food safety requirements”, SFA said.

Yun Hai Yao suspension came after ByteDance gastroenteritis outbreak

Yun Hai Yao and another caterer, Pu Tien Services Pte Ltd, were suspended following a gastroenteritis outbreak at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay on 30 July.

In its statement, SFA said 169 people in total had been affected.

All of them had consumed food supplied by the two caterers. 17 were hospitalised and have been discharged.

Pu Tien’s suspension was lifted on 10 Aug, meaning both caterers linked to the outbreak have resumed operations.

SFA considering findings from investigations

SFA said it’s “considering the findings” from the investigations into the incident.

It “will not hesitate to take enforcement action” if food operators are found to have violated the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations.

Those convicted of an offence may face a fine of up to S$2,000 and, if the offence is continuing, further fines of up to S$100 per day that the offence continues after conviction, SFA added, saying:

Food safety is a joint responsibility, and SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

Public advised to report poor hygiene practices

The agency advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments to avoid patronising them.

Instead, they may provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form with details for follow-up investigations.

Individuals should also practise good personal hygiene at all times, SFA added.

This includes washing hands with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet, and covering their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. The tissue should then be thrown away immediately.

The public is also advised to avoid sharing food or drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes or towels with others.

These measures are necessary to prevent the spread of disease and ward off infections, SFA explained.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.