TheSmartLocal’s Zhin Sadali crowned Most Promising Artiste at Pesta Perdana 2025

Zhin Sadali awarded Most Promising Artiste award at Pesta Perdana 2025

On Saturday (24 May), the 18th edition of Pesta Perdana 2025 dazzled audiences as it celebrated the crème de la crème of Singapore’s Malay entertainment scene.

This year’s star-studded awards show was especially meaningful — it coincided with the 25th anniversary of Suria, Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel.

Among the standout winners of the night was television presenter and content strategist Zhin Sadali, who clinched the coveted Most Promising Artiste award.

Zhin clinches Most Promising Artiste award at Pesta Perdana

Held biennially, Pesta Perdana recognised 25 individuals and programmes across a wide range of categories — from performance and hosting to production excellence.

Zhin was a standout, earning four nominations:

Best Supporting Actor- Telemovie / Anthology

Most Promising Artiste

Best Host- Info-ed

Most Popular Male Personality

The 32-year-old eventually clinched the Most Promising Artiste award for his performance in Season 5 of “Bingit” — a poignant drama series that spotlights mental health.

In an interview with The Fifth Parlour, Zhin expressed heartfelt thanks to those who supported his journey, especially Mediacorp Suria, where he began as a presenter in 2022.

Past winner of The Smart Local’s Talent Search

Zhin’s journey into the spotlight began when he won TheSmartLocal’s (TSL) Talent Search in 2017.

With his unwavering love for hosting, he has remained active as a host and content creator, eventually finding a balance between the two roles.

“As a content creator, hosting is somewhat a subset of what it means to create content, sharing bits of information to our followers,” he said.

“I do feel that to a certain extent, content creation is somewhat a version of hosting based on the evolution of digital media.”

Hopes to host the NDP in future

While Zhin’s trophy shelf may be growing, he has his eyes set on a much grander stage — hosting the National Day Parade (NDP) and representing the Malay community.

He fondly recalled his experience hosting Singapore’s Countdown in 2023, sharing that it brought him one step closer to what he calls his “ultimate goal”.

Also read: TheSmartLocal Host & Actor Zhin Nominated For ‘Most Popular Male Personality’ At Pesta Perdana

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @zhinsadali on Instagram and The Fifth Parlour.