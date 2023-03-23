Zoe Tay Cautions Son Against Being An Influencer, Says ‘Only A Few Can Make Money’

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Zoe Tay Expresses Concerns About Son Wanting To Become An Influencer & Quit School

It might not be a shock to hear that Mediacorp actress and ah jie Zoe Tay would not encourage her children to take up a career in being public figures. Being one herself, she knows the struggles of being an entertainer better than anyone else.

In a recent episode of ‘The Zoe and Liang Show’, the talk show she co-hosts with Guo Liang, Zoe discusses the prospect of her son wanting to become an influencer.

She expresses her concerns over the instability of the career.

The episode focuses on whether parents should support their children in pursuing their dreams. Aside from Zoe and Guo Liang, this episode also features local actor Shaun Chen and singer-actress JJ Neo as guests.

Zoe Tay says many children want to become an influencer without realising it isn’t easy

At the 15-minute mark of the episode, Guo Liang asked Zoe what she would do if her son aspires to become an influencer.

To that question, Zoe let out an exasperated sigh, saying, “It drives me crazy!”

She has three teenage sons aged 11, 15 and 17.

She said that it is a dream that every child will have at some point, as they are all glued to their devices.

As such, children are now constantly exposed to influencers on social media. Zoe explained that one of her sons seems to think that most influencers earn a lot of money.

“I’m like, ‘Do you know how many influencers there are, but only very few make money?'”

The mother of three also observed that many of her peers have kids who view influencers as their “dream jobs”.

One of her sons once asked her if she would let him quit school

She revealed that another one of her sons once asked her to let him leave school. He apparently questioned the use of some things he was learning in school.

He once analysed it for me. ‘Do I need to know algebra to make money? No, I just need to count money. I can do that. I know English and Mandarin. What more do I need to survive in society now? Why do I need to study these subjects? I don’t need to study.’

Zoe plainly stated that she would never allow her children to quit their studies now as she thinks studying is necessary. Since her children are given the opportunity to do it, then they should.

If you become an influencer, and you’re doing what you enjoy and making money, then you’re capable. But you also need to achieve what your job demands and what your parents demand from you.

Some viewers agree while others have differing views

Viewers of this episode seem to have mixed feelings about Zoe’s thoughts.

One viewer agreed that not many would make it as an influencer, but there is no need to shut them down. They encouraged parents to help them reflect on why they want to take that career path and guide them in attaining the necessary skills to excel on the job.

Another viewer expressed that Zoe made better points in this episode than her co-host.

However, this other viewer thinks that parents should ultimately try to support their children.

They said the more you try to stop a kid from doing what they want, the more they will do it. So, learning to support their dreams and aspirations is still best.

Featured image adapted from YouTube.