Denmark zoo sparks outrage after asking people to donate unwanted pets as food for predators

Zoo in Denmark sparks backlash after asking people to donate their pets to be used as food

A zoo in Denmark has drawn international attention after posting a Facebook appeal for unwanted small pets to be donated and used as food for its carnivorous animals.

Published on 31 July, the post from Aalborg Zoo went on to garner more than 200 comments.

Replicating nature for animal welfare

In its message, the zoo explained that such donations help them replicate the animals’ natural food chain, which is vital for the well-being of predators like the Eurasian lynx.

These animals require whole prey that closely resembles what they would naturally hunt in the wild.

“Chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs make up an important part of the diet for our predators,” the zoo wrote, adding that it bears a responsibility to recreate natural feeding behaviours, both for the sake of animal welfare and professional integrity.

To reassure concerned pet owners, Aalborg Zoo stated that all animals donated will be “humanely euthanised” by trained professionals before being fed to the predators.

“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behaviour, proper nutrition, and the overall well-being of our carnivores,” the post continued.

The zoo also clarified that the animals must be healthy, and donations are accepted only under appropriate guidelines, which are detailed on their official website.

Outrage in the comments

The post was quickly met with backlash, drawing critical responses from both local and international commenters.

Many found the idea of using pets as animal feed appalling.

Some expressed disbelief, while others mocked the concept, joking about donating “healthy but annoying” children instead.

However, not all reactions were negative.

Some commenters supported the zoo’s initiative, arguing it was more respectful than discarding unwanted pets.

One person shared that handing over her rabbit had been a “nice and professional experience”.

As international attention mounted, the zoo initially restricted comments to users who had followed its page for over 24 hours.

Eventually, due to “significant international interest”, it chose to close the comment section entirely.

“We understand that the post evokes emotions and curiosity, but hateful and malicious rhetoric is not necessary — and we encourage respectful dialogue,” the zoo stated, adding that questions are still welcome via email or Facebook inbox.