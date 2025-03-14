‘ZUS Coffee superior over Starbucks’: Netizens praise M’sian coffee chain for being affordable & unique

Filipino netizens praise ZUS Coffee for being ‘superior over Starbucks’ & being unique

Starbucks might be the most recognisable coffee chain in the world, but some customers seem to think ZUS Coffee — which has roots in Malaysia — might be a better alternative.

In particular, many Filipinos are lauding the brand for its affordable prices and interesting flavours.

Coincidentally, the Malaysian chain happened to have made its first foray into Singapore just about six months ago.

Netizens praise ZUS Coffee for innovative & affordable drinks

In an X post which has garnered over 1.8 million views to date, X user @macronikki boldly claimed: “Zus coffee is superior over Starbucks”.

This commenter agreed and said their drinks were “delicious” and tasted “distinct”.

Another user claimed many other coffee shops are “far more superior or same quality as Starbucks for a far cheaper price.”

ZUS Coffee gaining traction in Asian countries

The Malaysian coffee chain has seen rising popularity in several countries in the region.

It launched its first outlet in Binjai, Kuala Lumpur in 2019 and has 610 stores across Malaysia to date.

The coffee chain also has several stores in countries around the region:

Philippines — 100 stores

Brunei — 1 store

Singapore — 3 stores

ZUS Coffee aims to break the perception that speciality coffee is a luxury and is known for its quality and affordable coffee.

ZUS Coffee opened in Singapore last October

Following its success in Malaysia and the Philippines, ZUS Coffee made a foray into Singapore last year.

It opened its first store in Singapore on 11 Oct 2024 at Changi Airport Terminal 4.

The coffee chain currently has outlets in Westgate Mall and Sentosa as well.

