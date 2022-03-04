1-Altitude Closes After 12 Years, Last Day on 31 Mar

Some of the best views of Singapore often overlook the Marina Bay precinct, with the sea on the horizon. Although there are many spots where you can catch a great sunset view, none is more breathtaking than the one at 1-Altitude.

However, sunset chasers will be disappointed to know that 1-Altitude will be closing its doors for good after 12 long years.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (3 Mar), the nightlife entertainment hub shared that their last day of operations will be on 31 Mar.

But this apparently won’t be goodbye forever as a new concept outlet will open nearby at the newly built CapitaSpring tower.

Closure followed by new venture at CapitaSpring tower

Their last day of operations will be on 31 Mar, so folks looking to catch the sunset at the world’s highest alfresco bar should plan a visit soon.

Thanking loyal customers for their support, the bar revealed that there will be a whole new venture for clubbers who will miss 1-Altitude.

Just a stone’s throw away at the new CapitaSpring tower, they will be launching a new concept called 1-Arden.

Details about 1-Arden are currently unavailable but do keep a lookout for updates.

News of 1-Altitude closure saddens generations of clubbers

In light of the impending closure, clubbers poured their heartfelt thanks and testimonies in the comments section.

One netizen shared his sadness as 1-Altitude boasted some of the best views of Singapore.

Former patrons have clearly had good memories, as this Facebook user shared while wishing them the best for the future.

A certain netizen is also taking the chance to call their gang back together for a final reunion at their “homeground”.

From these sentiments, one can easily tell that 1-Altitude will be sorely missed by many.

Another iconic establishment bites the dust

With the coming closure, 1-Altitude joins a host of iconic establishments that have closed for good during the pandemic.

Although the reasons behind the closure were never shared, we hope they can come out of this refreshed for their new chapter.

What were some of your fond memories of 1-Altitude? Let us know in the comments.

