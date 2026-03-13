10 injured after chain collision on Hong Kong bridge, route heading towards airport affected

Multi-car crash on Hong Kong bridge injures 10

A multi-vehicle crash on the Tsing Ma Bridge on Thursday (12 March) morning left 10 people injured and caused significant traffic disruptions, particularly affecting routes leading to Hong Kong International Airport.

2 people were reportedly trapped in their vehicles

At 8:31am, police responded to reports of a chain collision involving more than 10 vehicles along the airport-bound lanes near Ma Wan.

The crash resulted in a seven-seater overturning, while another vehicle emitted black smoke.

Emergency personnel extracted two individuals who were initially trapped in their vehicles.

By the time the operation concluded, 10 people had been confirmed injured, though all sustained only minor injuries.

The injured were conveyed to North Lantau Hospital in Tung Chung for treatment.

Congestion on bridge due to lane closures

The accident, however, left several vehicles heavily damaged with debris scattered across the road, including a detached wheel.

One of the cars was reportedly spun around by the force of the crash.

In the aftermath, the Transport Department temporarily closed some lanes on the Tsing Ma Bridge.

Only the middle and slow lanes were accessible, creating heavy congestion for motorists.

Traffic stretched back to Nam Wan Tunnel and Cheung On Estate in Tsing Yi.

Train and bus services adjusted to accommodate commuters

To accommodate passengers, the MTR Corporation increased services on the Airport Express and Tung Chung Line, maintaining peak-hour frequencies.

Citybus also adjusted its routes, using the lower deck and slower lanes of the bridge for airport-bound buses, though travel times were expected to be longer.

During the investigation, police arrested the driver of one of the private vehicles involved in the accident on suspicion of “driving while disqualified”.

