S’pore Confirms 6 New Covid-19 Cases On 10 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 6 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (10 Jul).

For the first time in a while, there are no community cases. Specifically, the last time we had 0 community cases was on 25 Apr.

Among the 6 imported ones, 3 tested positive upon arrival while the other 3 did so while on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 62,684.

Restrictions on social activities to be eased soon

As we continue to record low community case numbers daily, we look to be on track for the resumption of slightly larger-scale social activities.

Perhaps the one many are looking forward to is the ability to dine in groups of up to 5 at F&B establishments from 12 Jul.

Those who haven’t gathered with multiple friends for a meal in a while would surely appreciate this change.

Other activities like indoor sports will also be able to accommodate more participants, subject to safe distancing rules.

Eventually, once more people get both doses of the vaccine, the authorities may loosen restrictions further, though for fully vaccinated individuals first.

So if you and your friends have received both doses already, you may be able to plan larger reunions soon.

Hope case numbers will fall further

Even with concerns regarding new variants around the world, we’re thankful that Singapore has been able to manage the local situation.

How the situation may develop in the coming weeks, we’ll never know, but we hope that we won’t be taking any more steps backward.

We only wish to keep seeing case numbers fall, along with the risk of transmission.

Let’s hope that we’re on the right track to return to life as we once knew it before the pandemic.

