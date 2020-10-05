Man Uses $1,000 Note To Pay For $324 Bill At Boon Lay Shop, Gets Rejected

How often do we encounter $1,000 notes in our daily spending? Some might say it’s extremely rare like a legendary Pokémon.

Source

So it’s perhaps unsurprising when a man who went shopping at Boon Lay Good Price Centre, had his $1,000 note rejected by the cashier.

Bewildered, he posted his experience to Facebook, wondering out loud whether large notes like $1,000 aren’t accepted in Singapore society anymore.

Source

As the post is in Chinese, you can read on to find out what happened.

Paid with $1,000 note but cashier rejected it

A Facebook user posted an incident at a store called Good Price Centre at Boon Lay Shopping Centre.

Source

In the post, he detailed how he bought items amounting to a bill of $324.

However, he alleged that when he paid with a $1,000 bill, the cashier at the store doesn’t accept such notes.

Source

In frustration, he wondered if the cashier thought the note was a counterfeit, and asked in his post if $1,000 notes are no longer allowed in Singapore.

He also wrote that he had paid with a $1,000 note in the store before.

His employee settled the bill in the end

The cashier then asked him to wait for her boss to arrive to settle the issue.

But he rebutted by saying he wouldn’t know how long he would have to wait for the boss.

“So should I say that I’m not buying anymore?” he recounted his thoughts then.

Fortunately, he still managed to purchase his items as his employee who came looking for him paid on his behalf.

$1,000 is still in circulation & allowed in Singapore

According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, bills of $1,000 denomination are still in circulation. Therefore, it is allowed for use in Singapore.

Although there were 4 series to it – portrait, ship, bird, orchard – only the portrait series is still in print.

Source

Source

A little nugget of trivia: The $1,000 note was first issued on 9 Sep, 1999.

Rare usage of large notes triggers caution

We hope this clarifies the OP’s question.

However, since large notes like this are rarely carried around by people and used as payment, it’s understandable that people are wary of them being counterfeit.

We hope the man and the store will eventually figure out an amicable solution, should he return to use a $1,000 note another time.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from Google Maps and Facebook.