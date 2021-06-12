Singapore Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 21 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (12 Jun).

12 are from the local community, of which 5 are currently unlinked.

This is the first time the number has hit double digits in a week, with the last being 13 community cases on 5 Jun.

There are also 9 imported cases among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs). All 9 are returning Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 62,266.

ION Orchard closes for 4 days for disinfection

Leading up to the start of Phase 3 Heightened Alert (P3HA) on Monday (14 Jun), many retailers are surely readying themselves to welcome more shoppers.

Those at ION Orchard, however, will have to wait a little longer, as the mall has had to close for disinfection.

This comes after 3 Covid-19 cases were linked to the mall, which spurred the authorities to encourage recent visitors to take free swab tests.

The mall will be closed for 4 days, from 12-15 Jun. Once all is well, it should be on track to reopen on 16 Jun and welcome more visitors again.

Young men advised to avoid strenuous activities after 2nd jab

On the vaccination front, as Singapore opens up registration to 18 to 39-year-olds, MOH issued an advisory for some in this group yesterday (11 Jun).

Young men aged 18-30 years old especially have been advised to avoid strenuous physical activities after their second Covid-19 jab.

This is because they’re particularly at risk of heart inflammation as a side effect of the jab. Singapore has recorded 6 such cases so far, of which 4 are men in the aforementioned age group.

The precautionary measure is thus to prevent them from developing similar symptoms.

But should they experience any of the following symptoms, they must seek medical attention immediately:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Abnormal heartbeats

Hopefully on track to normalcy

Now that our daily case numbers appear to be declining, we hope that Singapore’s on track to a greater sense of normalcy.

Expecting that so soon may be unrealistic, but we’re hopeful that it won’t be too far on the horizon.

For now, let’s get ourselves vaccinated quickly, so we can better build our defences against Covid-19.

