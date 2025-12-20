14-year-old girl in Thailand accuses father of sexual abuse, flees home to seek help

Teen seeks help after father allegedly abuses her for years

A 14-year-old girl in Udon Thani, Thailand, fled her home in Ban Phue District to seek help after years of suffering in silence.

According to the victim, her father had been sexually assaulting her since she was in Grade 1.

It is believed that her father’s friends also took part in the activities which lasted for seven years.

Authorities are also investigating the claim that the teen’s younger brother was similarly molested.

Driver offered help after noticing her crying

A 46-year-old volunteer prosecutor, who also works as a ride-share driver, recounted picking up the girl on the evening of Friday (12 Dec).

During the ride, he observed that she was crying, which prompted him to offer help.

The teen then told him about the rape.

Under the advise of the Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office, the man brought the girl to the Mueang Udon Thani Police Station.

According to the teen, she never told anyone about the abuse because her relatives always sided with her father.

As the frustration lingered, she began to suffer from stress, which also affected her studies.

After escaping from home, she expressed a desire to go and live with her mother or grandmother.

Her mother had reportedly divorced her father and was working in Chonburi.

Girl placed temporarily under the care of authorities

The girl has since been taken into protective custody as authorities investigate the case.

Action has also been reportedly taken to ensure the safety of the teen’s younger brother.

Officials have urged vigilance among families and for adults to report cases of suspected abuse.

