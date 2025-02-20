18-year-old killed in M’sia hit-and-run accident, driver had exceeded alcohol limit

18-year-old killed in hit-and-run accident in Penang, Malaysia on 19 Feb

An 18-year-old teenager was recently killed in a hit-and-run accident in Penang, Malaysia.

The driver of the vehicle was later found to have blood alcohol content above the permitted level.

18-year-old student succumbed to severe head injuries after accident

According to China Press, 18-year-old Zhuang Kaicheng (name transliterated from Chinese) was walking home with two friends on Wednesday (19 Feb) night when the accident occurred.

As they were walking along the roadside, a Honda sedan came speeding from behind and hit the group.

Zhuang, who was walking at the back of the group, suffered severe head injuries and died at the scene of the collision.

The friend who was walking at the front suffered minor injuries and was conveyed to the hospital. The other individual was left unscathed.

The driver, a Vietnamese national, was later found to have blood alcohol content above the permitted level and is suspected of drink driving at the time of the accident.

Teenager was waiting for national examination result

Speaking to China Press, Zhuang’s father shared that his son had just completed his SPM examinations and was awaiting his results.

The youngest of three siblings, Zhuang rarely heads out for dinner, said the older Zhuang.

