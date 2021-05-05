Travellers From High-Risk Countries To Serve 21-Day SHN Starting 8 May

As the Covid-19 situation in Singapore worsens with the new TTSH cluster, there needs to be more safety protocols to protect our citizens.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) press release on Tuesday (4 May), Singapore will be extending its Stay-Home Notice (SHN) requirement for travellers from high-risk places.

Beginning 8 May, incoming travellers will have to serve a 21-day SHN instead of the previous 14 days.

In addition, short-term visitors and long-term pass holders with recent travels to 4 countries will not be allowed entry.

21-day SHN compulsory for most travellers from 8 May

In light of the uptick of both local and imported Covid-19 cases, Singapore’s authorities are tightening measures not just within the country, but for incoming travellers too.

From 11.59pm on 7 May, travellers from high-risk places will have to serve a 21-day SHN instead of 14. MOH currently defines high-risk places as all countries or regions except the following:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Mainland China

New Zealand

Taiwan

Hong Kong SAR

Macao SAR

Those whose existing 14-day SHN doesn’t end by 7 May will have to serve an additional 7 days at the same location.

Only travellers from Fiji and Vietnam will be able to serve the extra 7 days at their place of residence. This condition applies even if they’re arriving from 11.59pm on 7 May onwards — first 14 days at an SHN facility, last 7 can be at their residential locations.

3 Covid-19 swab tests throughout SHN

Visitors serving the 21-day SHN will be required to undergo 3 sets of Covif-19 swab tests.

The first one upon their arrival here, the second on the 14th day of SHN, and lastly, before the end of their 21-day quarantine.

Besides the longer SHN, Singapore will also be banning entry and transit for long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travels to these places:

Bangladesh

Nepal

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

On higher alert to combat Covid-19 transmissions

While we understand that Singapore isn’t as self-sustaining as other countries, hopefully, the tightened border controls and other proposed tools will help control “leakages” immensely.

As for the extended SHN, we hope this will help the authorities to detect cases more effectively, and nip any possible transmissions in the bud.

With new and stronger variants of Covid-19, it’s definitely going to be a long and tough fight against the pandemic.

But as long as we all do our part to stay alert and aware of the changes around us, we’ll be able to bring the numbers down like we did before.

