Singapore Confirms 133 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 133 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (23 Jul).

130 local cases comprise 78 linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and 6 from the KTV cluster. 29 others are currently unlinked.

2 of the local cases involve seniors aged above 70 who are either unvaccinated or have only received the first jab.

There are also 3 imported cases today, 1 of which tested positive upon arrival while 2 developed symptoms while serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Today’s tally brings our total case count so far to 63,924.

Boon Lay Place Food Village closes for deep cleaning

As part of MOH’s ongoing surveillance of markets and food centres, they’ve uncovered 7 Covid-19 cases at Boon Lay Place Food Village.

In order to prevent further transmissions, the premises will be closed for deep cleaning.

The closure will last till 6 Aug. For now, individuals who had visited the hawker centre between 8-22 Jul are encouraged to go for free Covid-19 tests.

Information regarding the test venues is available here.

Number of unlinked community cases on the rise

Though the spike in cases recently can be traced to the KTV and Jurong Fishery Port clusters, the number of unlinked cases have been on the rise too.

Just yesterday (22 Jul), Singapore recorded 52 unlinked cases in the local community.

The number wasn’t far from the 87 cases which had links to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

With 560 cases as of 22 Jul, the port is currently Singapore’s largest active cluster.

Let’s tide through P2HA together

Times are undoubtedly tough, and the new restrictions which kicked in recently may have made things more challenging.

But like times before, we’re certain that help like the Job Support Scheme (JSS) is available, especially for those in desperate need of it.

Hopefully, such initiatives will ease people’s burdens slightly, even for the time being, until the situation cools over.

Let’s continue to help each other so that we can tide through Phase 2 Heightened Alert (P2HA) and any other obstacles together.

