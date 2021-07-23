Boon Lay Place Food Village Records 7 Covid-19 Cases, Closes For Deep Cleaning

As more Covid-19 cases with links to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster emerge, some markets and food centres have had to close for disinfection.

The latest is Boon Lay Place Food Village, which will close for 2 weeks till 6 Aug.

This comes after the authorities found 7 Covid-19 cases among visitors and workers there.

Boon Lay Place Food Village closes for 2 weeks for cleaning

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the infections were found during MOH’s investigations of Covid-19 cases in markets and food centres.

These were likely “seeded” by fishmongers who had visited Jurong Fishery Port to receive their stocks.

MOH confirmed in their update yesterday (22 Jul) that 7 individuals who visited or worked at the hawker centre have tested positive.

In light of the new cases, the market will close for 2 weeks starting today (23 Jul) for deep cleaning and disinfection.

This will hopefully break the chain of transmission and prevent further spread in the community.

Free testing for visitors

MOH is also extending free testing for those who had visited the Boon Lay hawker centre from 8-22 Jul.

Visitors can find more information about the testing venues here.

MOH advises visitors to monitor their health closely for 14 days after their last visit.

Should any Covid-19 symptoms arise, they should see a doctor immediately.

52 unlinked cases on 22 Jul

Singapore reported 162 new local cases on Thursday (22 Jul).

Of these, 110 have links to previous cases, including 87 and 5 cases from the Jurong Fishery Port and KTV clusters respectively.

Worryingly, 52, or roughly 1/3 of the new local cases, currently have no links.

6 seniors aged above 70 who have not received both vaccine jabs were also among the new cases. They are at a higher risk of developing severe illness.

Tighter restrictions to protect the community

As the Jurong Fishery Port cluster continues to grow, we can expect more cases to emerge from markets and hawker centres in the coming days and weeks.

Perhaps the authorities anticipated such a situation and found it necessary to implement tighter restrictions to curb the community spread.

If you’ve been to Boon Lay Place Food Village or any of the other affected markets and hawker centres, get yourself tested ASAP.

