Residents Of 3 HDBs At Bukit Batok, Outram, And Farrer Park To Undergo Mandatory Testing

As more Covid-19 emerge in our community, residents of several blocks have been required to get themselves tested.

On Friday (6 Aug), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that residents of 3 blocks at Bukit Batok, Farrer Park, and Outram will have to undergo mandatory testing.

237 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5

This comes after the authorities detected 19 infections across the 3 blocks.

19 cases detected in 12 households at the blocks

In a media release on Friday (6 Aug), MOH announced that residents of the 3 blocks will undergo mandatory testing. The 3 blocks are:

237 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 – 7 cases in 4 households

51 Chin Swee Road (Outram) – 4 cases in 4 households

683 Tessensohn Road (Farrer Park) – 8 cases in 4 households

The testing program will also be extended to owners and employees of commercial units located at the Outram and Farrer Park blocks.

683 Tessensohn Road

In total, there are 19 Covid-19 infections across 12 households at the blocks.

Covid-19 viral fragments were also detected in wastewater collected from the Outram block.

51 Chin Swee Road

Residents of 3 HDBs to undergo testing on 7 Aug

To uncover community cases at these blocks, testing will be conducted on Saturday (7 Aug) from 9am-4pm at the following places:

Void deck of 236 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5

Void deck between 51 and 53 Chin Swee Road

Deck 4A of multi-storey car park at 678 Perumal Road

Like previous testing exercises, residents will have to bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

They should also keep to their appointment time, presumably to minimise crowding at the testing sites.

Additionally, residents should minimise social interactions while waiting for their test results. Should they feel unwell, they are advised to see a doctor immediately.

Hope testing operation will prevent further transmission

While the testing operations will surely inconvenience residents of the blocks, we hope they’d understand that this is ultimately done for their own safety.

Hopefully, the authorities will be able to detect any cryptic cases at the blocks and prevent further transmissions from happening.

