Singapore Confirms 139 New Covid-19 Cases On 30 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 139 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (30 Jul).

131 are in the local community, of which 52 are currently unlinked. 28 of the cases have links to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster while 1 traces back to the KTV cluster.

1 case is a senior above 70 who has only received 1 dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

There are also 8 imported cases, 2 of which tested positive upon arrival and 6 others who developed symptoms while on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Today’s tally brings our total so far to 64,861.

5 more Covid-19 cases linked to Punggol Primary School

In an earlier update, MOH noted that the Punggol Primary School cluster had a total of 12 Covid-19 cases as of yesterday (29 Jul).

This was up from the previous 7 recorded the day before.

In light of this development, the school has extended their Home-Based Learning (HBL) which was due to end on 6 Aug to 11 Aug instead.

Staff and students will also have to undergo another round of mandatory testing as a precaution.

Covid-19 cases detected at 4 Catholic churches

4 Catholic churches in Singapore also reported Covid-19 cases recently, among parishioners who had attended Mass.

According to their update, the visits occurred between 18 – 25 Jul.

Members of the public who had been to the following churches during that time have thus been advised to monitor their health:

Church of Holy Spirit

Church of Holy Cross

St Anne’s Church

Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Should they feel unwell, they must seek medical help immediately.

Don’t let our guards down

With more cases and clusters emerging lately, signs are clear that this is no time for us to let our guards down just yet.

If you have the chance to register for the vaccine but haven’t done so yet, make sure you do so as soon as possible.

Having some form of protection, even just from severe symptoms of the virus, is better than nothing at all.

