31 Rescued Guinea Pigs In Singapore Are Now Up For Adoption

Owning a pet, especially during the pandemic, can be one of the things that keep us sane.

Luckily for potential pet owners, there’s now a chance for you to adopt a rescued guinea pig in Singapore.

On Sunday (2 May), Derrick Tan, who is president of local animal welfare group Voices For Animals (VFA), put up the notice of adoption on social media.

Catering to a relatively niche community in Singapore, the group hopes to rehome the rodents to keen and affectionate households.

Interested adopters can drop VFA a mail to schedule a meet-up with these fluffy piggies.

31 rescued guinea pigs seeking loving homes

According to Mr Tan’s post, 31 recently rescued guinea pigs are up for adoption at VFA.

They have been groomed and quarantined, and can now meet their potential pawrents.

Interview & $180 adoption fee required

Interested adopters, who need to be at least 21 years old, can drop an email to VFA at derricktan@vfa.org.sg.

Applicants will then undergo an interview to assess their suitability, as the group needs to make sure the adopters are ready for the responsibility.

Upon successful application, adopters will need to pay a $180 adoption fee, covering the piggies’ rescue and maintenance, including microchips.

It also covers a starter pack with food, hay, a food bowl, and treats for the rodents.

Drop an email to schedule a meet-up

Those interested to give these guinea pigs a loving home can get in touch with Mr Tan or VFA to schedule a meet-up with the piggies soon.

As guinea pigs are very social animals, they tend to be happier when living at least in pairs.

That’s also something to consider for potential adopters who’re thinking of rehoming one of the adorable rodents.

Owning pets is a lifetime commitment

Although guinea pigs don’t live as long as cats or dogs, caring for them is still a major commitment.

As such, potential adopters should ensure that they’re equipped with the relevant knowledge and mindset before applying for adoption.

Hopefully, the guinea pigs will all end up in loving homes.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.