Temple procession’s vehicle plate number ‘3378’ hits 4D jackpot, devotees donate winnings to fund new temple

Devotees donate 4D winnings to build new temple after procession vehicle’s plate number ‘3378’ hits top prize

Luck — and faith — seemed to go hand in hand for devotees of Zheng Hua Zhu Yun Temple (name transliterated) in Pioneer after their recent temple procession turned out to be literally rewarding.

The temple had organised a large-scale blessing parade led by a Rolls-Royce bearing the number plate “3378”, which later struck the top 4D prize.

Many devotees who bet on the number reportedly won big — and instead of keeping the windfall, some decided to donate their winnings to help fund the construction of a new temple.

Devotees win top prize after betting on license plate number

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that Zheng Hua Zhu Yun Temple recently held a lively blessing procession featuring the Third Lotus Prince.

The convoy’s leading Rolls-Royce, sporting the now-famous plate number “3378,” led a fleet of 10 vehicles, including floats and lorries, as part of the ceremony.

Videos and photos uploaded to the temple’s Facebook page show a lively scene, complete with dragon and lion dances, Teochew drums, and giant mascot figures.

The large-scale event drew significant attention from both devotees and members of the public, attracting over 100 participants who joined the parade.

The procession, which took place on 11 Oct, began at the temple before making stops at several sites, including the Jade Emperor Hall, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and Shan Ji Medical Society.

Roughly two weeks later, on 29 Oct, “3378” appeared as the top 4D prize, delighting those who had placed bets inspired by the procession.

Winners donate to help build new temple

Mr He, 32, a temple representative, confirmed that many of the winning devotees decided to donate their prizes to support the temple’s relocation project.

Founded in 2004 and relocated to Pioneer in 2024, Zheng Hua Zhu Yun Temple’s current lease will expire in June next year.

The temple committee is now looking for a larger space in the same area.

Mr He said the generous donations have given them confidence that the move can be carried out smoothly, though the exact details of the new site have yet to be finalised.

3378 is a historically ‘lucky’ number in 4D

According to the Singapore Pools website, the number “3378” has won 11 times previously, with the first occurrence in 1988.

Of these 11 draws, it won the consolation prize five times and the starter prize five times, while 29 Oct marked its first win of the top prize.

