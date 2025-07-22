LTA to roll out 40km of cycling paths from 2027, receives mixed reactions from netizens

Additional 40km of cycling paths to be built progressively in west & north from end-2026

In a Facebook post yesterday (21 July), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it has called a tender to build 40km of new cycling paths, which are expected to roll out in 2027.

The new paths will be concentrated mainly in the west, spanning areas like Bukit Batok, Clementi, Jurong West, and Queenstown.

Another 4km will be added in the north, including Sembawang, Woodlands, and Yishun.

These will include both dedicated cycling paths — painted red and built beside footpaths — and shared paths, which have dotted red lines and are meant for both pedestrians and active mobility users.

Works to begin in late 2026

As part of LTA’s aim of constructing 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030, this initiative supports the nation’s Walk Cycle Ride vision by keeping paths safe while encouraging cycling for commuting.

Construction is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the paths opening progressively from 2027 onwards.

Netizens divided over safety concerns

LTA’s announcement has sparked debate, with some users questioning whether the initiative would actually make a difference.

Many are pessimistic about the effectiveness of the initiative, commenting that there is no point in having a dedicated path for cyclists “when pedestrians walk on it”.

Another netizen expressed concern about the safety of the paths, calling them “speeding PMD (Personal Mobility Device) death traps”.

However, some remain hopeful about the benefits of LTA’s scheme.

One Bukit Batok resident thanked LTA and agreed that “the more paths, the better”.



Featured image adapted from LTA.