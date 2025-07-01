Cyclists & PMD users riding on ‘Pedestrian-Only Paths’ may face S$2K fine or 3 months’ jail starting 1 July

LTA has been converting footpaths adjacent to cycling paths into "Pedestrian-Only Paths" since August 2024.

By - 1 Jul 2025, 2:48 pm

From 1 July, cyclists and unauthorised riders who enter “Pedestrian-Only Paths” will risk a fine of up to S$2,000, three months’ jail, or both, as new regulations officially kick in.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (1 July), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced stricter enforcement measures aimed at protecting more vulnerable pedestrians — including children and the elderly — from potentially hazardous encounters on footpaths.

First-time offenders face jail, fines, or both

Other than pedestrians, only Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) users will be allowed on “Pedestrian-Only Paths”, but they must keep to a speed of no more than 6km/h, essentially walking space.

pedestrian-only paths fine

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

Meanwhile, cyclists, non-motorised Personal Mobility Device (PMD) riders, and motorised PMD users found on these paths will face penalties, including a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both, for first-time offenders.

Although pedestrians are still allowed to walk on cycling paths, the LTA strongly encourages them to use designated “Pedestrian-Only Paths” wherever possible.

pedestrian-only paths fine

Source: Land Transport Authority on Facebook

All path users — especially cyclists — are reminded to watch out for pedestrians and prioritise their safety.

More footpaths converted to ‘Pedestrian-Only Paths’

Since August 2024, the LTA has been converting footpaths adjacent to cycling paths into officially designated “Pedestrian-Only Paths” as part of efforts to reduce conflict between walkers and riders.

These redesigned paths will be clearly marked with “Pedestrians Only” signs and pedestrian logos at regular intervals.

pedestrian-only paths fine

Image courtesy of LTA

Photos shared by the LTA show the new signage prominently displayed on walkways islandwide.

Featured image from Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

