Gen Alpha internet slang ’67’ declared 2025’s Word of the Year by Dictionary.com

“67” has been crowned Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year after taking the internet by storm over the past few months.

While the slang originated from a 2024 song, its virality can be attributed to its widespread use on social media platforms.

According to Dictionary.com, lexicographers chose the phrase — pronounced “six-seven” — due to its dramatic surge in popularity.

From June to Oct 2025, search results for “67” increased more than sixfold.

This included the term’s usage in the news, social media, search engines, and more.

Not only did the rise in its popularity show “no signs of stopping”, but most other two-digit numbers had no “meaningful trend” over the same period.

Hence, the website concluded that “there is something special about ’67′”.

Other internet slang that made the shortlist included the “Gen Z stare” and “aura farming”.

‘Meaningless’ term originated from a song

The term “67” originated from ‘Doot Doot’ — a song by American rapper Skrilla released in 2024.

In the track, Skrilla raps, “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway”.

Subsequently, the fad spread through video edits of NBA player LaMelo Ball.

At 6 feet 7 inches tall, the point guard’s height was often highlighted in edits featuring Skrilla’s song.

Later on, the term was further popularised by a video of a boy excitedly shouting “67” at a youth basketball game.

At the same time, he performed the iconic hand gesture now associated with the slang.

The boy was later dubbed the “67 kid” on the internet.

Since then, the phrase has become a recurring meme, often sending Gen Alpha kids into a frenzy whenever it is mentioned.

However, even Skrilla has admitted that the phrase has no actual meaning, as reported by Forbes.

“Perhaps the most defining feature of 67 is that it’s impossible to define,” Dictionary.com explained, describing the “brainrot” term as “meaningless”, “ubiquitous”, and “nonsensical”.

“Still, it remains meaningful to the people who use it because of the connection it fosters. 67 shows the speed at which a new word can rocket around the world as a rising generation enters the global conversation.”

